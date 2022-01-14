Dental Residency Programs

Dental General Practice Residency

This General Practice Residency program is accredited by the Commission on Dental Accreditation and has been granted the accreditation status of Approval. The Commission is a specialized accrediting body recognized by the American Dental Association and the United States Department Of Education.

This residency provides the training that Dentists need to treat patients with medical, physical or psychiatric disabilities. The residency offers advanced comprehensive clinical dentistry. The residency begins on July 1st and ends the following year on June 30th. The program consists of advanced clinical dentistry including treatment planning, preventative, periodontal, operative, fixed and removable prosthodontics, endodontics, restoration of implants and general oral surgery procedures. Didactic courses include physical examination, treatment planning, oral pathology, endodontics, prosthodontics (removable, fixed and implant dentistry), periodontics, oral surgery, practice management, and oral facial pain. The residents conduct literature reviews and case discussions throughout the year.

Prosthodontics Residency

The advanced program in Prosthodontics is a three year program which exposes the resident to the broad scope of the specialty of Prosthodontics. This includes the disciplines of Fixed, Removable and Implant dentistry including TMD, Sleep Apnea, Maxillofacial Prosthetics, Geriatrics, congenital and birth anomalies, oral cancer reconstruction and Implant Fixture placement.

All current restorative materials and techniques will be utilized. This is a Certificate or Masters program. The Masters in Oral Biology will be offered through the George Washington University School of Medicine. The program will currently accept one resident per year and possibly expand to two per year.

