Internal Medicine Clerkship

Welcome to the Washington DC VA Medical Center for your internal medicine rotation! We have a wonderful group of medical educators who are focused on making your experience here as worthwhile and enriching as possible. Please follow the links below for more information about your VA experience. (Our rotations are only available for students of schools we have active formal academic affiliations with—George Washington, Georgetown, Howard, and Uniformed Services University. We are unable to accommodate students from other schools. We do not offer externships.)