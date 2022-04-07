 Skip to Content

Internal Medicine Resident Rotations

Welcome to the Washington DC VA Medical Center for your Internal Medicine Rotations! We have a wonderful group of medical educators who are focused on making your experience here as worthwhile and enriching as possible. Please follow the links below for more information about your VA experience. Our rotations are only available for residents of the following residency programs with whom we have active formal academic affiliations with—George Washington, Georgetown, Howard, Washington Hospital Center, and Walter Reed.

Before You Arrive

Checklist document: please see for instructions on how to get a VA badge and computer access

Checklist for residents new to the VA (DOCX)
Checklist for residents who have been to the VA previously (DOCX)
Form 0F306 (PDF)
Form 10-2850D (PDF)
Memorandum for Random Drug Testing Notification and Acknowledgment (PDF)
Fingerprinting Form (PDF)
Instructions for Creating and Encrypted Email (PDF)
PIV-0711 form (PDF)
VA Registration Form (DOCX)
Instructions for TMS self-enrollment (PDF)
Parking information (PDF)
Vehicle registration form (DOC)

Medicine Ward Rotation

How to Access ICCA (PDF)
Inpatient Hospital Medicine Goals and Objectives (DOCX)

MICU Rotation

How to read the MICU schedule (PDF)
How to Access ICCA (PDF)

Med Consult Rotation

Medicine Consult Curriculum (PDF)

Supplemental Resources

Coronavirus Discharge Instructions (DOCX)
How To Protect Your Family If You Are Taking Care of COVID-19 Positive Patients (PDF)

