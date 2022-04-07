Internal Medicine Resident Rotations
Welcome to the Washington DC VA Medical Center for your Internal Medicine Rotations! We have a wonderful group of medical educators who are focused on making your experience here as worthwhile and enriching as possible. Please follow the links below for more information about your VA experience. Our rotations are only available for residents of the following residency programs with whom we have active formal academic affiliations with—George Washington, Georgetown, Howard, Washington Hospital Center, and Walter Reed.
Before You Arrive
Checklist document: please see for instructions on how to get a VA badge and computer access
- For further information on the rotation, see https://www.dcvamedres.com/