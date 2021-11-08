PGY 1 Pharmacy Residency Program

Former Residents

Danielle LaPrad, Pharm.D

Title: VA Maryland Health Care System, Clinical Pharmacy Specialist (Ambulatory Care)

Education: Temple University School of Pharmacy, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

PGY-1 D.C. Veterans Affairs Medical Center 2017-2018

PGY-2 (Ambulatory Care) VA Maryland Health Care System 2018-2019

Clinical interests & current practice area

Dr. LaPrad practices in the Ambulatory Care clinics at the VA Maryland Health Care System, including Primary Care, Cardiovascular Risk Reduction, and Anticoagulation clinics. During her PGY-2 Ambulatory Care residency, she established a deprescribing clinic aimed to reduce polypharmacy and improve patient outcomes. Her additional interests include teaching and precepting students and residents, collaborating in interdisciplinary clinics, and expanding patient access to pharmacist-run clinics.

Residency Experience at the Washington DC VA Medical Center:

Completing a PGY-1 pharmacy residency at the D.C. VA provided me with the opportunity to develop clinical skills in a wide variety of areas. I have been interested in Ambulatory Care since pharmacy school and feel that the D.C. VA provided excellent opportunities in this pharmacy practice area. I had the privilege to work with dedicated, knowledgeable preceptors who truly desired to help residents flourish. It was a rewarding experience and an honor to serve our nation’s veterans.

Pierre Ndje, Pharm.D, BCPS

Title: Washington DC Veteran Affairs Medical Center, ID/ Hepatology Clinical Pharmacy Specialist

Education: Howard University College of Pharmacy, Washington DC

PGY1 Residency -Washington DC VA Medical Center- 2015-2016

Clinical interests & current practice area

Dr. Ndje has been known to have a strong interest in Infectious Diseases. His PGY-1 residency training equipped him with strong knowledge and skills in the area of HIV and hepatology . He secured a clinical pharmacy specialist position at the DC VAMC soon after completion of his PGY-1 residency. Dr. Ndje serves a very complex and diverse patient population. As an outpatient ID/Hepatology CPS, his practice interest is primary care , HIV infection along with Sexually Transmittable Diseases (STD) and opportunistic infection , as well as hepatitis B / C and Advanced Liver Disease (ALD). As a preceptor, Dr. Ndje enjoys having pharmacy students and residents on his rotation.

Residency Experience at the Washington DC VA Medical Center:

"The DC VA residency program provided me with strong clinical knowledge and has prepared me to provide pharmaceutical care with confidence and independence. The opportunity to serve a unique patient population as well as being part of a nationwide health network has definitely elevated my confidence and expertise to practice with a higher standard."

Tiffany Lee, Pharm.D., BCPS

Title: Clinical Pharmacy Specialist – Community Living Center (CLC)- Geriatrics

Education: Virginia Commonwealth University School of Pharmacy, Richmond, VA

PGY1 Residency - Washington DC VA Medical Center - 2018-2019

Current Practice

Dr. Lee currently serves as a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist for the Community Living Center (CLC) at the Washington DC VA Medical Center, where she provides care to the residents at our long term care facility

Residency Experience

"After pharmacy school, I wasn’t sure about going straight into practice and the exact direction I wanted to pursue in pharmacy. Through the DC VA residency, I was afforded the opportunity to strengthen my clinical knowledge before going into practice. In particular, I was able to experience practicing at the top of a pharmacist’s license through my preceptors scope of practices; I was challenged to run clinics independently, follow patient panels, and much more. Furthermore, the DC VA residency allowed me to create a tailored schedule to explore my diverse interests. When I felt geriatrics might be the direction I wanted to go in, I was able to spend an extended time in the CLC setting to match my interest. I was even able to pursue my other interest, global public health, through the support of our RPD. I couldn’t have asked for better opportunities and a better support system than the pharmacy team at the DC VA. Every day was a unique learning experience at the DC VA, and this residency helped to build my confidence and shape me into the pharmacist I am today.""

Shrina Patel Thomas, Pharm.D

Title: Washington DC Veteran Affairs Medical Center, Clinical Pharmacy Specialist (Hematology/Oncology)

Education: University of Saint Joseph School of Pharmacy, Hartford, Connecticut

PGY1 DC Veterans Affairs Medical Center 2014-2015

Clinical interests & current practice area

Dr. Patel continually strives to expand her role as the Hematology/Oncology pharmacy specialist at the Washington DC VAMC. One example is to establish pharmacist led clinics, such as an oral neoplastic agent renewal clinic. Additionally, she would like to be involved with multidisciplinary cancer-related initiatives and continually participate in clinical research studies that will help to improve patient outcomes. Dr. Patel also hopes to continue mentoring pharmacy students and residents, and to establish herself as a leader and educator in the pharmacy community.

Residency Experience:

"Coming fresh out of pharmacy school, it was hard to have confidence in my clinical skill set and to gauge what kind of pharmacist I would be. Starting residency at the DC VAMC, I was provided with strong rotations in my areas of interest, and preceptors that helped support and shape me into the practitioner I am today. The time I spent in my hematology/oncology rotation during my residency helped prepare me for the position I obtained upon graduation from the program. Each day at the DC VAMC now provides me with a new set of challenges and patients that help me continue to grow and expand my knowledge base. I would not be where I am today without the experiences I gained at the DC VAMC and I am so thankful for that."

LaQuinta Atley, Pharm.D, BCACP

Title: Washington DC Veteran Affairs Medical Center, PACT (Patient Aligned Care Team) Clinical Pharmacy Specialist- Endocrinology

Education: Howard University School of Pharmacy- 2006

PGY1 DC Veterans Affairs Medical Center 2006-2007

Clinical interests & current practice area

Since graduating from a PGY-1, Dr. Atley has been afforded the opportunity to grow within the VA. She is involved in the primary care, anticoagulation, and diabetes clinics. She has experience with geriatrics, precepting pharmacy students and residents, telehealth clinical services, and staff training and development. Her practice interest is primary care, diabetes, dyslipidemia, anticoagulation, geriatrics, patient education, and quality improvement. Dr. Atley has served on the community living nursing home inspection, smoking cessation, residency advisory committees. Dr. Atley is a VA Geriatric Scholar, serves on the residency advisory committee, and the smoking cessation committee. She has been practicing clinical pharmacy at the DC VAMC for over 10 years.

Residency Experience:

DC VA residency program granted her the opportunity to work independently as a clinical pharmacist early on. Also being part of a large network of clinicians across the country, gave a solid foundation to explore and gain a lot of experience in different aspects of ambulatory care practice.