PGY 1 Pharmacy Residency Program
The Post-Graduate Year One (PGY1) Pharmacy Residency Program at the Washington DC Veterans Affairs Medical Center (VAMC) is designed for residents interested in practicing in a number of areas including: ambulatory care and acute inpatient care. The residency program is accredited by the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP) and is one year in length; approximately beginning on July 1st. Pharmacy residents are required to become licensed by October 1 of that year.
Purpose
PGY1 pharmacy residency programs build on Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) education and outcomes to contribute to the development of clinical pharmacists responsible for medication related care of patients with a wide range of conditions, eligible for board certification, and eligible for postgraduate year two (PGY2) pharmacy residency training
Facility Overview
The Washington D.C. VAMC is located in the nations capitol and is a tertiary care teaching facility providing acute, general and specialized services in medicine, surgery, neurology, and psychiatry. Specialized services include, but are not limited to, substance abuse, post-traumatic stress disorders, and cardiac surgery/invasive cardiology. The medical center staff provides healthcare to approximately 30,000 veteran patients. Primary care teams are responsible for approximately 85% of the patient care encounters in the ambulatory setting. The following medical services provide primary care: Medicine, Geriatrics, Psychiatry, Nephrology / Hemodialysis, Infectious Disease, Oncology / Hematology, GI, Cardiology, Rheumatology, and Endocrinology.
Program Information:
Residency Program Director and Current Residents
Laquinta Atley, PharmD, BCACP
Title: PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency Program Director, PACT Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner- Endocrine
Education
Howard University College of Pharmacy – Graduated 2006
Washington DC Veterans Affairs Medical Center- PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency Program Graduated 2007
Clinical interests & current practice area: At the Washington DC VA Medical Center, she provides disease state management and clinical services as a mid-level provider with scope of practice in the department of endocrine services for the past 10 years. She also serves as the PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency Program Director at the Washington DC VA Medical Center. Her past experiences at the VA include PACT primary care and anticoagulation as a clinical pharmacy practitioner prior to current roles. She currently serves on the local and VISN diabetology committees, an endocrine preceptor, and an ambulatory care preceptor for pharmacy students at multiple institutions. Some of her interests and passions are diabetes technology systems, diabetes education, motivational counseling/speaking, patient education, community health education outreach, and being a mentor. She has over 20 years of pharmacy clinical practice experience at DC VAMC and overall, over 25 years of pharmacy experience.
Amyah Estrill, PharmD
Title: PGY1 Pharmacy Resident
Education: Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University School of Pharmacy
Dr. Amyah Estrill is a PGY1 pharmacy resident at the Washington DC VA Medical Center. She earned her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Florida A&M University College of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences and previously completed a Bachelor of Science in Biology.
Originally from the U.S. Virgin Islands, Dr. Estrill’s passion for pharmacy was shaped by her experiences following two Category 5 hurricanes that impacted her community during her senior year of high school. While volunteering at a local independent pharmacy in the aftermath of the storms, she witnessed firsthand the vital role pharmacists play in ensuring access to care during times of crisis. This experience inspired her to pursue a career dedicated to serving patients and improving health outcomes.
Throughout pharmacy school, Dr. Estrill developed a strong interest in clinical pharmacy. Her professional interests include emergency medicine, critical care, and psychiatry. Dr. Estrill also loves the fact that she would get to work with our nation’s veterans and positively impact their care. Outside of residency, Amyah enjoys traveling, spending time with family and friends, exploring new experiences, and making memories with her dog.
Evelyn Dao, PharmD
Title: PGY1 Pharmacy Resident
Education: Virginia Commonwealth University School of Pharmacy
Dr. Evelyn Dao is from Fairfax, VA and received her B.S. in Chemistry with Specialization in Biochemistry from the University of Virginia. She later attended Virginia Commonwealth University School of Pharmacy for her PharmD. During pharmacy school, Dr. Dao held multiple leadership positions, such as Rho Chi, Student Association of Geriatric and Consultant Pharmacists, and her fraternity, Phi Delta Chi. Her professional interests include ambulatory care, geriatrics, and psychiatry. During her PGY-1 year, she looks forward to building her clinical skills while being challenged by her preceptors and serving a diverse patient population at the DC VAMC. After completion of her PGY-1, Dr. Dao hopes to serve as a Clinical Pharmacist with the DC VAMC within the ambulatory care space. Outside of pharmacy, Dr. Dao loves to explore new cafes and restaurants in the DC area, travel with her college friends, or finding a new Korean or Chinese drama to binge on the weekends
PGY1 Rotations and Experiences
Rotations
- Core Rotations
- Anticoagulation, Internal Medicine, Medical ICU, Patient Care Aligned Team (PACT)-Primary Care, and Infectious Disease/Antimicrobial Stewardship
- Elective Rotations
- Longitudinal Rotations
Staffing:
All residents are required to complete a pharmacy practice component of the residency program, staffing. The staffing component facilitates the development of pharmacy practice skills and order processing in an inpatient pharmaceutical setting. PGY1 residents are required to staff once every four weeks. The staffing schedule for the year will be prepared and submitted by the designated chief resident. In addition, residents are also required to staff one major and two minor holidays.
Pharmacy Residency Teaching Certificate Program:
During the residency year, residents have the opportunity to pursue a teaching certificate through The Washington Metropolitan Society of Health-System Pharmacists (WHMSP). The certification program provides residents an opportunity to enhance teaching skills through practical training and actual hands on teaching experience both in the university setting as well as the clinical practice setting. Graduates of the program should be able to design and implement educational programs within the classroom and clinical practice environment. Potential teaching opportunities include, continuing education (CE) classes, serving as a preceptor, and teaching academic classes at regional pharmacy schools.
Qualifications and Application
The candidate must:
- Possess a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from an ACPE accredited college of pharmacy
- Be licensed by the beginning of October (any US State)
- Have U.S. citizenship
Application
Applicants interested in the program are required to submit the following materials through the Pharmacy Online Residency Centralized Application Service (PHORCAS™) by the beginning of January. Please refer to the PHORCAS™ website for specific dates.
- Curriculum vitae (CV)
- Official transcripts
- Three Letters of Recommendation, submitted in PhORCAS™
- Letter of Intent
DC VA Medical Center will be participating in the ASHP Resident Matching Program and PhORCAS™
Where are they now?
Former Residents
Josh Mabellos, PharmD
Title: Atrium Health Cleveland, Emergency Room Pharmacist
Education: Wingate University School of Pharmacy, Wingate, North Carolina PGY-1 Residency - Washington DC VA Medical Center (2022-2023)
PGY-2 Pharmacotherapy Residency - Capital Health Regional Medical Center (2023-2024)
Clinical interests & current practice area:
Dr. Mabellos practices in the Emergency Department at Atrium Health Cleveland, which is a Level III Trauma and chest pain center. During his PGY-2 Pharmacotherapy, he refined the knowledge and clinical skills that he developed from his PGY-1 residency to be a more proficient practitioner across pediatric and adult patient populations. His primary clinical interests include responding to critical situations (e.g., trauma, cardiac arrest, rapid sequence intubations) along with teaching students and residents.
Residency Experience at the Washington DC VA Medical Center:
When I started my DC VAMC residency, I was not exactly sure what specialty I wanted to pursue. I appreciated the variety of inpatient and outpatient rotations that the residency offered to develop my clinical experience. The Internal Medicine and Critical Care rotations at the DC VAMC solidified my interest in acute care and helped me prepare for my PGY-2 residency, which had a mix of Critical Care and Emergency Medicine rotations. With struggles and obstacles that I took on during my residency, I became a better pharmacist because of them.
Sandra Schipelleti, PharmD
Title: Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Family Medicine Clinic - Boston Medical Center
Education: University of New England School of Pharmacy, Portland , Maine
PGY-1 Residency - Washington DC VA Medical Center (2022-2023)
PGY-2 Ambulatory Care Pharmacy Residency - Boston Medical Center (2023-2024)
Clinical interests & current practice area:
Dr. Schipelliti practices ambulatory care pharmacy in the Family Medicine Clinic at Boston Medical Center. During her PGY-2 in Ambulatory Care, she refined the knowledge and clinical skills that he developed from her PGY-1 residency to be a more proficient practitioner managing her own panel of patients in the outpatient clinical pharmacy setting. Her primary clinical interests include diabetes, hypertension, hyperlipidemia, and women’s health in underserved populations.
Residency Experience at the Washington DC VA Medical Center:
When I started my DC VAMC residency, I had a strong interest in ambulatory care pharmacy but wanted to solidify that goal with additional experience. I appreciated the variety of inpatient and outpatient rotations that the residency offered to develop my clinical experience. The Women’s Health and Patient Aligned Care Team rotations at the DC VAMC solidified my interest in ambulatory care and helped me prepare for my PGY-2 residency, which was entirely focused on pharmacy practice in the ambulatory care setting. Pharmacy residency provides challenges that will ultimately mold you into a strong clinical pharmacist.
Danielle LaPrad, Pharm.D
Title: VA Maryland Health Care System, Clinical Pharmacy Specialist (Ambulatory Care)
Education: Temple University School of Pharmacy, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
PGY-1 D.C. Veterans Affairs Medical Center 2017-2018
PGY-2 (Ambulatory Care) VA Maryland Health Care System 2018-2019
Clinical interests & current practice area
Dr. LaPrad practices in the Ambulatory Care clinics at the VA Maryland Health Care System, including Primary Care, Cardiovascular Risk Reduction, and Anticoagulation clinics. During her PGY-2 Ambulatory Care residency, she established a deprescribing clinic aimed to reduce polypharmacy and improve patient outcomes. Her additional interests include teaching and precepting students and residents, collaborating in interdisciplinary clinics, and expanding patient access to pharmacist-run clinics.
Residency Experience at the Washington DC VA Medical Center:
Completing a PGY-1 pharmacy residency at the D.C. VA provided me with the opportunity to develop clinical skills in a wide variety of areas. I have been interested in Ambulatory Care since pharmacy school and feel that the D.C. VA provided excellent opportunities in this pharmacy practice area. I had the privilege to work with dedicated, knowledgeable preceptors who truly desired to help residents flourish. It was a rewarding experience and an honor to serve our nation’s veterans.
Pierre Ndje, Pharm.D, BCPS
Title: Washington DC Veteran Affairs Medical Center, ID/ Hepatology Clinical Pharmacy Specialist
Education: Howard University College of Pharmacy, Washington DC
PGY1 Residency -Washington DC VA Medical Center- 2015-2016
Clinical interests & current practice area
Dr. Ndje has been known to have a strong interest in Infectious Diseases. His PGY-1 residency training equipped him with strong knowledge and skills in the area of HIV and hepatology . He secured a clinical pharmacy specialist position at the DC VAMC soon after completion of his PGY-1 residency. Dr. Ndje serves a very complex and diverse patient population. As an outpatient ID/Hepatology CPS, his practice interest is primary care , HIV infection along with Sexually Transmittable Diseases (STD) and opportunistic infection , as well as hepatitis B / C and Advanced Liver Disease (ALD). As a preceptor, Dr. Ndje enjoys having pharmacy students and residents on his rotation.
Residency Experience at the Washington DC VA Medical Center:
"The DC VA residency program provided me with strong clinical knowledge and has prepared me to provide pharmaceutical care with confidence and independence. The opportunity to serve a unique patient population as well as being part of a nationwide health network has definitely elevated my confidence and expertise to practice with a higher standard."
Tiffany Lee, Pharm.D., BCPS
Title: Clinical Pharmacy Specialist – Community Living Center (CLC)- Geriatrics
Education: Virginia Commonwealth University School of Pharmacy, Richmond, VA
PGY1 Residency - Washington DC VA Medical Center - 2018-2019
Current Practice
Dr. Lee currently serves as a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist for the Community Living Center (CLC) at the Washington DC VA Medical Center, where she provides care to the residents at our long term care facility
Residency Experience
"After pharmacy school, I wasn’t sure about going straight into practice and the exact direction I wanted to pursue in pharmacy. Through the DC VA residency, I was afforded the opportunity to strengthen my clinical knowledge before going into practice. In particular, I was able to experience practicing at the top of a pharmacist’s license through my preceptors scope of practices; I was challenged to run clinics independently, follow patient panels, and much more. Furthermore, the DC VA residency allowed me to create a tailored schedule to explore my diverse interests. When I felt geriatrics might be the direction I wanted to go in, I was able to spend an extended time in the CLC setting to match my interest. I was even able to pursue my other interest, global public health, through the support of our RPD. I couldn’t have asked for better opportunities and a better support system than the pharmacy team at the DC VA. Every day was a unique learning experience at the DC VA, and this residency helped to build my confidence and shape me into the pharmacist I am today.""
Shrina Patel Thomas, Pharm.D
Title: Washington DC Veteran Affairs Medical Center, Clinical Pharmacy Specialist (Hematology/Oncology)
Education: University of Saint Joseph School of Pharmacy, Hartford, Connecticut
PGY1 DC Veterans Affairs Medical Center 2014-2015
Clinical interests & current practice area
Dr. Patel continually strives to expand her role as the Hematology/Oncology pharmacy specialist at the Washington DC VAMC. One example is to establish pharmacist led clinics, such as an oral neoplastic agent renewal clinic. Additionally, she would like to be involved with multidisciplinary cancer-related initiatives and continually participate in clinical research studies that will help to improve patient outcomes. Dr. Patel also hopes to continue mentoring pharmacy students and residents, and to establish herself as a leader and educator in the pharmacy community.
Residency Experience:
"Coming fresh out of pharmacy school, it was hard to have confidence in my clinical skill set and to gauge what kind of pharmacist I would be. Starting residency at the DC VAMC, I was provided with strong rotations in my areas of interest, and preceptors that helped support and shape me into the practitioner I am today. The time I spent in my hematology/oncology rotation during my residency helped prepare me for the position I obtained upon graduation from the program. Each day at the DC VAMC now provides me with a new set of challenges and patients that help me continue to grow and expand my knowledge base. I would not be where I am today without the experiences I gained at the DC VAMC and I am so thankful for that."
LaQuinta Atley, Pharm.D, BCACP
Title: Washington DC Veteran Affairs Medical Center, PACT (Patient Aligned Care Team) Clinical Pharmacy Specialist- Endocrinology
Education: Howard University School of Pharmacy- 2006
PGY1 DC Veterans Affairs Medical Center 2006-2007
Clinical interests & current practice area
Since graduating from a PGY-1, Dr. Atley has been afforded the opportunity to grow within the VA. She is involved in the primary care, anticoagulation, and diabetes clinics. She has experience with geriatrics, precepting pharmacy students and residents, telehealth clinical services, and staff training and development. Her practice interest is primary care, diabetes, dyslipidemia, anticoagulation, geriatrics, patient education, and quality improvement. Dr. Atley has served on the community living nursing home inspection, smoking cessation, residency advisory committees. Dr. Atley is a VA Geriatric Scholar, serves on the residency advisory committee, and the smoking cessation committee. She has been practicing clinical pharmacy at the DC VAMC for over 10 years.
Residency Experience:
DC VA residency program granted her the opportunity to work independently as a clinical pharmacist early on. Also being part of a large network of clinicians across the country, gave a solid foundation to explore and gain a lot of experience in different aspects of ambulatory care practice.
Program Benefits
What's happening in DC
- National Mall
- Smithsonian Museum
- White House
- Metro-accessible transportation
- National Harbor
- Cherry Blossom Festival
- Inexpensive bus trips to NY
- Nationals Baseball games
- Jazz in the Garden
Residency Benefits
- Stipend: $55,448 /year
- Health insurance: Full medical and dental available
- Leave Time 4hours accrued each pay period
- Sick Time: 4hours accrued each pay period
- Paid federal holidays
- Number of positions: 2
- Individual resident workplace
- Travel to the ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting
Contact Us
LaQuinta Atley PharmD, BCACP
PACT Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner-Endocrine
VA Washington DC health care
Phone:
Email: laquinta.atley@va.gov