Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Residency (PC-NPR) Program

The program is a 12-month Post-Graduate training designed for the new graduate AGNP (preferred) or FNP (will be considered), and clinical leader for DNP graduates. The PC-NPR program is based in Geriatrics and Extended Care Division or Primary Care and the program is structured to give the resident broad exposure to the basic areas of medicine and to provide fundamental skills training, didactic seminars, Grand Rounds, supervised and independent clinical practice, specialty rotations, professional development activities and enhance leadership skills with an emphasis on the needs of the geriatric population.

This one-year residency is available annually and is based on full time employment as a trainee within the VA and is designed for NP graduates who hope to practice in the Veterans Health System.

The PC-NPR program is an educational partnership between Washington DC Veterans Affairs Medical Center and The Catholic University of America located in Washington DC. The Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA) provides generous support for the development and administration of VA health professions clinical training programs and oversees the PC-NPR program in collaboration with the VA’s Office of Nursing Services.

Mission Statement:

The overall mission of this residency is to:

Enhance the adult geriatric preparation to practice in primary care in the

Veterans Affairs Medical System.

Veterans Affairs Medical System. Support the transition from new NP to competent primary care provider, while

supporting the AGNP or FNP graduate transitioning to full practice.

supporting the AGNP or FNP graduate transitioning to full practice. To increase the number of NPs ready to serve in leadership in the VA.

This collaborative will also increase veteran access to quality primary care.

Application Process and General Information