Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Residency (PC-NPR) Program

The program is a 12-month Post Graduate training designed for the new graduate Adult-Gerontology Nurse Practitioner, Family Nurse Practitioner, and clinical leader for Doctorate of Nursing Practice NP graduates. The PC-NPR program is based in Primary Care, or Primary Care within a specialty clinic. The program is structured to give the NP residents broad exposure to many areas of care within the medical center through clinical rotations and to provide fundamental skills training, didactic seminars, Grand Rounds, supervised and independent clinical practice, specialty rotations, professional development activities, and enhanced leadership skills.

This one-year residency is available annually and is based on full-time employment as a trainee within the VA and is designed for NP graduates who want to serve those who have served us.

The PC-NPR program is an educational partnership between Washington DC Veterans Affairs Medical Center and The Catholic University of America Conway School of Nursing in Washington DC. The Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA) provides generous support for the development and administration of VA health professions clinical training programs and oversees the PC-NPR program.

Mission Statement:

The overall mission of this residency is to:

Increase access to high-quality primary care for veterans receiving care in the VHA by training NPs in a VA-based supportive educational program that prepares new NPs for full and autonomous care of all veterans receiving care in various healthcare settings.

Provide new NPs with the depth, breadth, volume, and intensity of clinical training necessary to serve as independent providers within the VHA healthcare system.

Educate new NPs on a model of veteran-centric primary care consistent with the VA’s principles of the population’s healthcare needs.

Increase the number of NPs ready to serve in leadership in the VA.

Application Process and General Information