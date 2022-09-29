Social Work Internship Program

Washington DC VA Medical Center offers social work internships in a general, medical hospital that provides outpatient care, specialty clinics, primary care clinics, and a nursing home. All medical and surgical specialties except pediatrics and obstetrics are represented. Advanced treatment and research programs are available in the areas of AIDS, Alzheimer's disease, drug abuse, hemodialysis, oncology, and orthopedic surgery.

The Washington DC VA Medical Center’s Social Work Service operates in close concert with all health care services. Interns can observe, practice and learn about case management and individual, group and family treatment services provided to Veterans and families as they move through the admission, hospitalization and post-hospital care when returning to the community.

The overall goal of the internship program is to train social workers to become effective, independent, and ethical practitioners. During the placement, interns can gain proficiency in assessment, treatment planning, individual work, family work, case management, crisis intervention, and active membership on an interdisciplinary team.

The Washington DC VA Medical Center Social Worker Service is committed to providing quality field instruction to graduate social work interns. Field instructors have the responsibility of working with the students to develop the learning contract, provide opportunities to meet the learning contract objectives, and conduct weekly supervision to reinforce the learning process.

Social work interns can also participate in a weekly, one-hour group supervision, which is facilitated by the Graduate Education Coordinator Team. This provides a forum for students from differing social work schools and placements to collaboratively share ideas, discuss cases and provide support during their internship. Interns will be required to complete an individual case presentation and cohort group project during the year.