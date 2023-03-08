Summer Youth Volunteer Program

The Washington DC VA Medical Center for Development & Civic Engagement is seeking 25 reliable and trustworthy youth volunteers to participate in its Summer Youth Program. Participants must attend the mandatory tour of duty from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and complete 100 hours of service during the program timeframe, which runs from June 20 to August 9, 2023. We are requesting that applicants commit to all the requirements of the Summer Youth Program.

Please be mindful that we are not accepting applicants who have scheduled vacation time during the Summer Youth Program.

Program Description

Volunteer must be willing to uphold the core values of the organization, and exhibiting professionalism while supporting assigned services/departments. To be successful, a youth volunteer must arrive on time and demonstrate a willingness to listen and learn about medical center operations, receive and execute tasks accurately, and be diligent and meticulous in their assigned duties. Youth volunteer will provide excellent customer service to Veterans, family members, and VA personnel and take pride in their work as a member of the medical center team.

Volunteer Responsibilities:

Understanding all roles and responsibilities assigned in support of the VA mission

Completing relevant training and asking questions when you are unsure about anything

Completing all duties assigned by the supervisor and reporting any issues immediately

Observing the rules and safety regulations of the organization while carrying out tasks

Delivering presentations or reports if necessary

Volunteer Requirements:

A willingness to learn and work as part of a team

A high level of professionalism and the ability to follow instructions

Respect and diligence

Excellent customer service

A personable manner

Dress Code: Volunteers must abide by a business casual dress code (Tan khaki pants, red polo shirt, and youth volunteer pins)

Application Process

Applicants must submit a resume with the completed Voluntary Service Application form and a 500-word essay that addresses the following questions:

What does volunteering mean to you? Why do you want to volunteer with the Washington DC VA Medical Center?

Completed applications must be submitted to Jami.Henderson@va.gov by April 6th, 2023.

For questions about the application process, contact:

Jami Henderson, Voluntary Services Specialist

Email: Jami.Henderson@va.gov Phone: 202-745-8000, ext. 58903