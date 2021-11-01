Locations

Main location

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Watertown Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Watertown Mobile Vet Center Phone 315-782-5479

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.