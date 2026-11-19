About VA West Palm Beach health care

The West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System provides you with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.

Health care and services

We provide you with health care services at 9 locations in south Florida.

Facilities include our Thomas H. Corey VA Medical Center, VA operated clinics in Port St. Lucie, Delray Beach, and Indian River and 5 community-based outpatient clinics in Boca Raton, Fort Pierce, Okeechobee, Stuart, and Vero Beach. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA West Palm Beach health services page.

Fast facts