About VA West Palm Beach health care

The VA West Palm Beach Healthcare System provides you with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.

Health care and services

We provide you with health care services at 8 locations in south Florida. Facilities include our West Palm Beach VA Medical Center and 7 community-based outpatient clinics in Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Fort Pierce, Okeechobee, Port St. Lucie, Stuart, and Vero Beach. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA West Palm Beach health services page.

The VA West Palm Beach Healthcare System includes a 108-bed community living center (nursing home) and a 13-bed blind rehabilitation service, which is the referral center for blind and visually impaired Veterans throughout Florida. We also have a post-combat trauma (PCT) clinic in Port St. Lucie.

The VA West Palm Beach Healthcare System is one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the VA Sunshine Health Care Network. We’re an innovative care center within the Veterans Integrated Service Network 8 (VISN 8), which includes medical centers and clinics in Florida, Georgia, and the Caribbean.

Learn more about VISN 8

Research and development

At the West Palm Beach VA Medical Center, we conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation. We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and health care for all.

Our research program partners with Nova Southeastern University and the South Florida Veterans Affairs Foundation for Research and Education.

Major research areas include:

COVID-19

Cardiology

Gastroenterology

Mental health

Neuromusculoskeletal medicine

Oncology

Pharmacology

Pulmonary and critical care medicine

For more information about research at the West Palm Beach VA Medical Center, including opportunities to participate in one of our research studies, contact our Research and Development office at 561-422-6956.

Teaching and learning

Our West Palm Beach VA Medical Center is a teaching hospital that provides a full range of services, with state-of-the-art technology as well as education and research.

We provide professional training in most major medical and surgical specialties and subspecialties. Our training programs include residencies in:

Coming Soon!

We also offer associated health training in audiology, blind rehabilitation, chaplain services, dietetics, imaging, nursing, occupational therapy, pharmacy, psychology, recreation therapy, social work, and speech pathology.

We have partnerships with many colleges, universities, and professional schools in Florida and throughout the United States. Our affiliates include:

Alabama State University

Barry University

Chamberlain College

East Carolina University

Florida A & M University

Florida Atlantic University

Florida International University

Florida State College

Florida State University

Keiser University

Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (LECOM) School of Pharmacy

Maryville University

Nova Southeastern University

Palm Beach Atlantic University

Palm Beach State College

Palm Beach Vocational Institute

Rutgers University

Slippery Rock University

South Tech Charter Academy

South University

Southeastern College

University of Akron

University of Florida

University of Minnesota

University of North Florida

University of Phoenix

University of San Francisco

University of Tennessee

Western Carolina State University

Western Michigan University

We’re proud of our partnerships with top institutions and organizations that support the educational mission of the VA.

Fast facts

VA West Palm Beach Healthcare System provides primary and specialty health care services to about 57,000 Veterans throughout south Florida and along the Treasure Coast.

The West Palm Beach VA Medical Center opened in 1995.

In 2020, we had 2,688 employees; 362 volunteers supported our staff while helping Veteran patients at our medical center and clinics.

Our facilities have 333 operating beds, including 140 inpatient beds, 120 community living center (nursing home) and hospice beds, a 60-bed domiciliary, and a 13-bed blind rehabilitation center.

In 2020, we had 4,278 total hospital admissions and 721,119 outpatient visits.

Accreditation

Our facilities and programs have received accreditation from:

The Joint Commission

Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities

American Association of Blood Banks

American Dental Association

American Psychological Association

American Society of Health-System Pharmacists

College of American Pathologists

Florida Medical Association

Food and Drug Administration

Long-Term Care Institute

Society of Chest Pain Centers

The VA West Palm Beach Healthcare System has received the following awards:

2020 Healthcare Equality Leader – Presented by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation. The award recognizes health care facilities that promote equitable and inclusive care for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer patients and their families.

More coming soon!

Annual reports and newsletters

Annual reports