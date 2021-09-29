About us
At the VA West Palm Beach Healthcare System, we’re dedicated to improving the lives of Veterans and their families every day.
About VA West Palm Beach health care
The VA West Palm Beach Healthcare System provides you with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.
Health care and services
We provide you with health care services at 8 locations in south Florida. Facilities include our West Palm Beach VA Medical Center and 7 community-based outpatient clinics in Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Fort Pierce, Okeechobee, Port St. Lucie, Stuart, and Vero Beach. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA West Palm Beach health services page.
The VA West Palm Beach Healthcare System includes a 108-bed community living center (nursing home) and a 13-bed blind rehabilitation service, which is the referral center for blind and visually impaired Veterans throughout Florida. We also have a post-combat trauma (PCT) clinic in Port St. Lucie.
The VA West Palm Beach Healthcare System is one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the VA Sunshine Health Care Network. We’re an innovative care center within the Veterans Integrated Service Network 8 (VISN 8), which includes medical centers and clinics in Florida, Georgia, and the Caribbean.
Research and development
At the West Palm Beach VA Medical Center, we conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation. We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and health care for all.
Our research program partners with Nova Southeastern University and the South Florida Veterans Affairs Foundation for Research and Education.
Major research areas include:
- COVID-19
- Cardiology
- Gastroenterology
- Mental health
- Neuromusculoskeletal medicine
- Oncology
- Pharmacology
- Pulmonary and critical care medicine
For more information about research at the West Palm Beach VA Medical Center, including opportunities to participate in one of our research studies, contact our Research and Development office at 561-422-6956.
Teaching and learning
Our West Palm Beach VA Medical Center is a teaching hospital that provides a full range of services, with state-of-the-art technology as well as education and research.
We provide professional training in most major medical and surgical specialties and subspecialties. Our training programs include residencies in:
Coming Soon!
We also offer associated health training in audiology, blind rehabilitation, chaplain services, dietetics, imaging, nursing, occupational therapy, pharmacy, psychology, recreation therapy, social work, and speech pathology.
We have partnerships with many colleges, universities, and professional schools in Florida and throughout the United States. Our affiliates include:
- Alabama State University
- Barry University
- Chamberlain College
- East Carolina University
- Florida A & M University
- Florida Atlantic University
- Florida International University
- Florida State College
- Florida State University
- Keiser University
- Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (LECOM) School of Pharmacy
- Maryville University
- Nova Southeastern University
- Palm Beach Atlantic University
- Palm Beach State College
- Palm Beach Vocational Institute
- Rutgers University
- Slippery Rock University
- South Tech Charter Academy
- South University
- Southeastern College
- University of Akron
- University of Florida
- University of Minnesota
- University of North Florida
- University of Phoenix
- University of San Francisco
- University of Tennessee
- Western Carolina State University
- Western Michigan University
We’re proud of our partnerships with top institutions and organizations that support the educational mission of the VA.
Fast facts
- VA West Palm Beach Healthcare System provides primary and specialty health care services to about 57,000 Veterans throughout south Florida and along the Treasure Coast.
- The West Palm Beach VA Medical Center opened in 1995.
- In 2020, we had 2,688 employees; 362 volunteers supported our staff while helping Veteran patients at our medical center and clinics.
- Our facilities have 333 operating beds, including 140 inpatient beds, 120 community living center (nursing home) and hospice beds, a 60-bed domiciliary, and a 13-bed blind rehabilitation center.
- In 2020, we had 4,278 total hospital admissions and 721,119 outpatient visits.
Accreditation
Our facilities and programs have received accreditation from:
- The Joint Commission
- Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities
- American Association of Blood Banks
- American Dental Association
- American Psychological Association
- American Society of Health-System Pharmacists
- College of American Pathologists
- Florida Medical Association
- Food and Drug Administration
- Long-Term Care Institute
- Society of Chest Pain Centers
The VA West Palm Beach Healthcare System has received the following awards:
2020 Healthcare Equality Leader – Presented by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation. The award recognizes health care facilities that promote equitable and inclusive care for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer patients and their families.
More coming soon!