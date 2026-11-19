About us
At the West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System, we’re dedicated to improving the lives of Veterans and their families every day.
About VA West Palm Beach health care
The West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System provides you with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.
Health care and services
We provide you with health care services at 9 locations in south Florida.
Facilities include our Thomas H. Corey VA Medical Center, VA operated clinics in Port St. Lucie, Delray Beach, and Indian River and 5 community-based outpatient clinics in Boca Raton, Fort Pierce, Okeechobee, Stuart, and Vero Beach. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA West Palm Beach health services page.
Fast facts
- VA West Palm Beach Healthcare System provides primary and specialty health care services to about 60,000 Veterans throughout south Florida and along the Treasure Coast.
- The Thomas H. Corey VA Medical Center (previously known as West Palm Beach VA Medical Center) opened in 1995.
- The Thomas H. Corey VA Medical Center has 333 operating beds, including 140 inpatient beds, 120 community living center (nursing home) and hospice beds, a 60-bed domiciliary, and a 13-bed blind rehabilitation center.
Accreditation
Our facilities and programs have received accreditation from:
- The Joint Commission
- Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities
- American Association of Blood Banks
- American College of Radiology
- American Dental Association
- American Psychological Association
- American Society of Health-System Pharmacists
- College of American Pathologists
- Florida Medical Association
- Food and Drug Administration
- Long-Term Care Institute
- Society of Chest Pain Centers