West Palm Beach VA Medical Center

The West Palm Beach VA Medical Center opened in 1995 and is a general medical and surgical facility, providing a full range of patient care services, as well as comprehensive medical education and residency programs and limited research. All-inclusive health care is provided through primary care, emergency care and long-term care in the areas of medicine, surgery, mental health, physical medicine and rehabilitation, radiology, telemedicine, dentistry, hemodialysis, comprehensive Cancer Center and geriatrics and extended care including hospice and palliative care.



It is also a design site for the VA’s Whole Health program that focuses on providing Veterans with proactive care and incorporates more alternative medicine options.



The medical center provides health services to Veterans throughout South Florida and the Treasure Coast at its main facility in West Palm Beach and six contractor-operated community-based outpatient clinics in Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Fort Pierce, Okeechobee, Stuart and Vero Beach. The facility also operates a 108-bed Community Living Center and 13-bed Blind Rehabilitation Service, which is the referral center for blind and visually impaired Veterans throughout the state of Florida. A Post-Combat Trauma (PCT) Clinic with adjacent expanded services is located in Port St. Lucie.



The West Palm Beach VA Medical Center is part of the Sunshine Healthcare Network (VISN 8), which includes facilities in Florida and Puerto Rico.