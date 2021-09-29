Mission and vision
Our mission is "to serve the veteran who served us." The VA West Palm Beach Healthcare System is committed to providing our patients with the highest Quality of Care in an environment that is safe. We do this by focusing on Continuous Process Improvement and by supporting a Culture of Safety.
Our vision
Coming Soon!
Who we serve
We provide you with health care services at 8 locations in south Florida: our West Palm Beach VA Medical Center and 7 community-based outpatient clinics in Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Fort Pierce, Okeechobee, Port St. Lucie, Stuart, and Vero Beach.