Contact us
Find phone numbers and contact information at VA West Palm Beach Healthcare System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.
Patient help and resources
Need help? Contact a patient advocate
If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.
Medical records office
Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.
Billing and insurance
Pay your VA West Palm Beach health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.
Pharmacy
Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.
Phone directory and mailing address
Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA West Palm Beach health care.
Mailing address
West Palm Beach VA Medical Center
7305 N Military Trail
West Palm Beach, FL 33410
Main phone numbers
Local: 561-422-8262
Toll-free: 800-972-8262
To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services: dial 711
A – F
Advance Care Planning
Advance Directives and Advance Care Planning for enrolled Veterans.
Audiology and Speech Pathology
Blind Rehabilitation
The West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System Blind Rehabilitation program.
Chapel
The West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System has a multi-faith group of Chaplains who provide spiritual care and services.
Community Care Program
The Department of Veterans Affairs goal is to deliver community care through a consolidated program that is easy to understand and meets the needs of Veterans.
Community Living Center
Geriatric and Extended Care Service for the West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System.
Decedent Affairs
Provides pre-death or post-death guidance for Veterans and their families.
Dental Services
Dental Service for the West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System.
Domiciliary Residential Treatment Program
The Domiciliary is a structured therapeutic program for eligible Veterans requiring a structure and support residential treatment environment.
Fisher House
Fisher House for the West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System
G – M
Geriatric and Extended Care Service
Geriatric and Extended Care Service for the West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System.
Hospice and Palliative Care Program
The Hospice and Palliative Care Program offers comprehensive care for Veterans diagnosed with serious illness.
Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program
This program is committed to helping Veterans, their partners, and VA staff who are impacted by Intimate Partner Violence.
Imaging Center
Imaging Center for radiology procedures.
Medical Foster Home Care
West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System Medical Foster Home Care program information.
Medicine Service
West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System Medicine Service information.
Mental Health
Provides evaluation and treatment for psychiatric and psychological disorders, particularly depression, PTSD, substance abuse, anxiety disorder and memory disorders.
Military Sexual Trauma
Military Sexual Trauma, MST, refers to sexual assault or sexual harassment that occurred while the Veteran was in the military.
Minority Veterans Program
West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System Minority Veterans Program information.
N – Z
Nutrition and Food Service
West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System's Nutrition and Food Services.
PTSD Clinic
Provides evaluation and treatment for psychiatric and psychological disorders, particularly depression, PTSD, substance abuse, anxiety disorder and memory disorders.
Pharmacy
West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System's Pharmacy Service information.
Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System's Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation information.
Primary Care
West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System's Primary Care information.
Primary Care Behavioral Health (PCBH)
Primary Care Behavioral Health for the West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System.
988
Recreation Therapy Service
West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System's Recreation Therapy.
Social Work
West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System's Social Work Services and information.
Substance Abuse Clinic
Provides evaluation and treatment for psychiatric and psychological disorders, particularly depression, PTSD, substance abuse, anxiety disorder and memory disorders.
Surgery
West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System's Surgery Service information.
VA Connect
West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System's Primary Care information.
Whole Health Program
The whole health model is a holistic look at the many areas of life that can affect veterans health.
Media and press
The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the VA West Palm Beach Healthcare System.
Phone: 561-422-8607
Email: VHAWPBPAOMAIL@va.gov.
Submit a FOIA request
Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.
Requesting records maintained by VA West Palm Beach
Email: VHAWPBFOIAREQ@va.gov
Fax:
Mail:
West Palm Beach VA Medical Center
Business Office
Release of Information
7305 N. Military Trail
West Palm Beach, FL 33410
Additional FOIA request information
- See the Veterans Health Administration section on the VA Freedom of Information Act page.
Report an issue
Give us website feedback
To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team at vhawpbwebmaster.va.gov.
Report suspected fraud or mismanagement
Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.
Phone: 800-488-8244
Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Ave. NW
Washington, DC 20420
Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.
Report patient care or safety issues
If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.
Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/report_a_complaint.aspx
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax: 630-792-5636
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org
Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181
For questions about your records request at VA West Palm Beach Contact Privacy Officer
Phone: 561-422-7736