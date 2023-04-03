Veteran Information Session
Discuss Veteran Benefits, services offered and educational programs
When:
Thu. May 11, 2023, 10:30 am – 11:30 am ET
Where:
West Palm Beach VA Medical Center
Main Building, 1st Floor, Atrium
Cost:
Free
Please join us on the second and fourth Thursday of each month in our Atrium for an informal session. We will discuss Veteran Benefits, services offered and educational programs available in our facility. The presentation will be followed by a Question and Answer session.See more events