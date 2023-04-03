Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Veteran Information Session

discuss Veteran Benefits, services offered and educational programs available in our facility

When:

Thu. Jun 8, 2023, 10:30 am – 11:30 am ET

Where:

West Palm Beach VA Medical Center

Main Building, 1st Floor, Atrium

Cost:

Free

Please join us on the second and fourth Thursday of each month in our Atrium for an informal session. We will discuss Veteran Benefits, services offered and educational programs available in our facility.  The presentation will be followed by a Question and Answer session.

See more events

Last updated: