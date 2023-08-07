VISN 8 Suicide Prevention Awareness Day Event

Cultivating Community Connections | This event is for Veterans, families, and VA employees, to raise awareness of suicide prevention. Everyone has a role to play to save lives and cultivate healthy and strong individuals, families, and communities.

Join us Friday, September 15 and learn more on the following:

-Suicide Prevention Awareness Training by the Experts

-Training on Screening and Evaluation for Suicide Risk

-Governor's Challenge Priorities

-Information on COMPACT Act

-VA and Community Resources will be shared

Join online using the provided link and Password: ktPpjmN*433 or Dial: 1-404-397-1596; Access Code: 276 365 06764.