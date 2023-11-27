Skip to Content

My HealtheVet Education Session | Enrollment & Tech Support

MyHealtheVet Event

From pharmacy refills to health records, MyHealtheVet offers a surplus of benefits for you to use at your very own fingertips on your smart device. Learn more about all of the access you are missing out on!

When:

Thu. Nov 30, 2023, 8:00 am – 2:30 pm ET

Where:

Okeechobee VA Clinic

1201 North Parrot Avenue

Okeechobee, FL

Cost:

Free

From pharmacy refills to health records, MyHealtheVet offers a surplus of benefits for you to use at your very own fingertips on your smart device. Learn more about all of the access you are missing out on!

See more events

Last updated: