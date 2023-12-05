Enrollment Fair at Vero Beach Clinic

Find out why Veterans choose us. With new eligibility expansion and growth in services, the time is now to enroll! Starting tomorrow thru Thursday, stop by daily @ 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Vero Beach Clinic (372 17th St, Vero Beach, FL 32960) to enroll and get the many benefits that you deserve!

Be sure to bring the following with you:

-Copies of your DD214 or other discharge documents

-Copies of any VA disability award letters you may have

-Your income information from the previous calendar year

-Copies of your current ID cards for any other types of health coverage you may have

Learn more: http://www.va.gov/west-palm-beach.../register-for-care