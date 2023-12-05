Enrollment Fair at Vero Beach Clinic
When:
Tue. Dec 5, 2023, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm ET
Where:
372 17th Street
Vero Beach, FL
Cost:
Free
Find out why Veterans choose us. With new eligibility expansion and growth in services, the time is now to enroll! Starting tomorrow thru Thursday, stop by daily @ 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Vero Beach Clinic (372 17th St, Vero Beach, FL 32960) to enroll and get the many benefits that you deserve!
Be sure to bring the following with you:
-Copies of your DD214 or other discharge documents
-Copies of any VA disability award letters you may have
-Your income information from the previous calendar year
-Copies of your current ID cards for any other types of health coverage you may have
