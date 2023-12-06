Skip to Content

Journeying Through Grief During the Holidays for Survivors of Suicide Loss

An online event in which survivors of suicide loss come together to find connection, understanding, and hope during the holiday season.

Wed. Dec 13, 2023, 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET

This is an online event.

Free

Online: December 13, 2023 @  2 p.m.-4 p.m. EST on WebEx

https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/veteransaffairs/j.php?MTID=md03d8b3fef32d8a9cb1e93a916155042

