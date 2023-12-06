Journeying Through Grief During the Holidays for Survivors of Suicide Loss
An online event in which survivors of suicide loss come together to find connection, understanding, and hope during the holiday season.
When:
Wed. Dec 13, 2023, 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
Online: December 13, 2023 @ 2 p.m.-4 p.m. EST on WebEx
WebEx Link to Join:
https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/veteransaffairs/j.php?MTID=md03d8b3fef32d8a9cb1e93a916155042