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Free Legal services are back in partnership with Legal Aid of Palm Beach County!

Poster for Free Legal Clinic by Legal Aid Society, featuring American flag and clinic details.

When:

Wed. Aug 19, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET

Repeats

Where:

1A, Room 171 A&C

7305 North Military Trail

West Palm Beach, FL

Cost:

Free

Free Legal services are back in partnership with Legal Aid of Palm Beach County! Meet with an Attorney the 3rd Wednesday of every month at the West Palm Beach VA Medical Center to discuss legal matters, such as benefits, housing, transportation and more! 

Wed. Aug 19, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET

Wed. Sep 16, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET

Wed. Oct 21, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET

Wed. Nov 18, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET

Other VA events

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