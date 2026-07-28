Free Legal services are back in partnership with Legal Aid of Palm Beach County!
When:
Wed. Aug 19, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET
Where:
1A, Room 171 A&C
7305 North Military Trail
West Palm Beach, FL
Cost:
Free
Free Legal services are back in partnership with Legal Aid of Palm Beach County! Meet with an Attorney the 3rd Wednesday of every month at the West Palm Beach VA Medical Center to discuss legal matters, such as benefits, housing, transportation and more!
Wed. Aug 19, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET
Wed. Sep 16, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET
Wed. Oct 21, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET
Wed. Nov 18, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET