Enrollment & Beneficiary Travel Pop-Up Session

Pharmacy refills, bene travel claims, etc. - get all your answers!

From pharmacy refills to health records, MyHealtheVet offers a surplus of benefits for you to use at your very own fingertips on your smart device and is teaming up with Beneficiary Travel to help with claims. Learn more about all of the access you are missing out on!

Learn more: https://www.facebook.com/events/230364883453539/?acontext=%7B%22event_a…