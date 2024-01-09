Skip to Content

Enrollment & Beneficiary Travel Pop-Up Session

Pharmacy refills, bene travel claims, etc. - get all your answers!

When:

Tue. Jan 30, 2024, 8:00 am – 2:30 pm ET

Where:

Fort Pierce VA Clinic

1901 South 25th Street, Suite 103

Fort Pierce, FL

Cost:

Free

From pharmacy refills to health records, MyHealtheVet offers a surplus of benefits for you to use at your very own fingertips on your smart device and is teaming up with Beneficiary Travel to help with claims. Learn more about all of the access you are missing out on!

