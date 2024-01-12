Veteran Townhall and Resource Fair

Grab a Veteran and come to the upcoming Veteran Town Hall and Enrollment Fair to speak with our executive team, conduct a Toxic Exposure Screening, learn about all of your benefits and more. You do not want to miss this all under one roof in one location!

Doors Open @ 3:00 p.m.

Town Hall begins @ 4:00 p.m.

Resource and Community Fair @ 4:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.