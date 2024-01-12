Skip to Content

Veteran Townhall and Resource Fair

Resource Fair and Town Hall

When:

Tue. Jan 23, 2024, 12:00 am – 11:59 pm ET

Where:

Thomas and Helen STEM Center (building S) Indian River State College

500 NW California Blvd

Port Saint Lucie, FL

Cost:

Free

Grab a Veteran and come to the upcoming Veteran Town Hall and Enrollment Fair to speak with our executive team, conduct a Toxic Exposure Screening, learn about all of your benefits and more. You do not want to miss this all under one roof in one location!

Doors Open @ 3:00 p.m.

Town Hall begins @ 4:00 p.m.

Resource and Community Fair @ 4:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

See more events

Last updated: