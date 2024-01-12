Veteran Townhall and Resource Fair
When:
Tue. Jan 23, 2024, 12:00 am – 11:59 pm ET
Where:
Thomas and Helen STEM Center (building S) Indian River State College
500 NW California Blvd
Port Saint Lucie, FL
Cost:
Free
Grab a Veteran and come to the upcoming Veteran Town Hall and Enrollment Fair to speak with our executive team, conduct a Toxic Exposure Screening, learn about all of your benefits and more. You do not want to miss this all under one roof in one location!
Doors Open @ 3:00 p.m.
Town Hall begins @ 4:00 p.m.
Resource and Community Fair @ 4:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.