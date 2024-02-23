Veteran Enrollment Fair
Learn about all the expanded benefits waiting for you.
When:
Sat. Feb 24, 2024, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm ET
Where:
Port St. Lucie VA Clinic
126 SW Chamber Ct
Port St. Lucie, FL
Cost:
Free
We’re aware that many non-VA pharmacies are impacted by a cybersecurity breach this week. If you have trouble filling a prescription by a VA-authorized community provider, contact your local VA pharmacy or call our MyVA411 main information line at 800-698-2411 (TTY: 711).
