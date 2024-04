Event; Women health;

When: Thu. Apr 11, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET Where: Cost: Free





From unpredictable eating schedules and meals consumed quickly to trauma and the pressure to “make weight” - your previous military experience might affect your relationship with food today.

Join us as we discuss how eating disorders and how Women Veterans can be aware of the choices they make to maintain a strong, healthy lifestyle!