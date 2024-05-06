Hurricane Preparedness Fair 2024
When:
Wed. May 29, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
Atrium, 4B-116/117 and 4B-292 (Noon)
7305 North Military Trail
West Palm Beach, FL
Cost:
Free
Key Note Speaker: Mr. Robert Garcia from the National Weather Service will present at noon in room 4B-292 information on what we can expect for this year's hurricane season
Participants include: 211.org, Palm Beach County Emergency Management, Palm Beach County Mosquito Control, Palm Beach County Water Services, Riviera Beach Police, Red Cross, Palm Beach County Shelter Management, Solid Waste Authority.