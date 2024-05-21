Community Mental Health Resource Fair When: Thu. May 23, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: Palm Beach State College's Lake Worth Campus 4200 Congress Ave Lake Worth, FL Get directions on Google Maps to Palm Beach State College's Lake Worth Campus Cost: Free





With over 20 community partners gathered under one roof, attendees will have access to a wide range of Veteran-friendly services and resources. The fair is part of WPBVAHCS's ongoing commitment of breaking the stigma surrounding mental health and ensuring that Veterans receive the support and resources to thrive.

All Veterans, their families, and community members are welcome to join - Together, we can support Veterans and promote mental wellness throughout the community.