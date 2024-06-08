Pahokee Outreach Learn About Veteran Services
When:
Fri. Jun 14, 2024, 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET
Where:
East 5th Street
Pahokee, FL
Cost:
Free
Pahokee Outreach Learn About Veteran Services
Learn About Veteran Services
Veterans join us for a resource fair connecting you with vital services.
Get assistance with healthcare, social work, mental well-being, and
learn about healthy nutrition.
Friday, 1:00PM-4:00PM
Pahokee Outreach Learn About Veteran Services
Veterans join us for a resource fair connecting you with vital services.
Get assistance with healthcare, social work, mental well-being, and
learn about healthy nutrition.
East 5th Street
Pahokee, FL 33476