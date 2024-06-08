Skip to Content

Pahokee Outreach Learn About Veteran Services

When:

Fri. Jun 14, 2024, 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET

Where:

East 5th Street

Pahokee, FL

Cost:

Free

Learn About Veteran Services

Veterans join us for a resource fair connecting you with vital services.

Get assistance with healthcare, social work, mental well-being, and

learn about healthy nutrition.

 

Friday, 1:00PM-4:00PM

East 5th Street

Pahokee, FL 33476

