When: Fri. Oct 18, 2024, 9:30 am – 12:00 pm ET Where: Blind Rehab Center 7305 North Military Trail West Palm Beach, FL Cost: Free





Stop by our renowned and awarded Blind Rehab Center to meet the skillful experts and passionate Veterans that make it happen for Veterans regardless of their vision impairment. From wood making to daily cooking, see how Veterans take back their independence at this event in honor of White Cane Awareness Day!

Other VA events