When: Thu. Sep 26, 2024, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm ET Where: Main Atrium, 1st floor 7305 North Military Trail West Palm Beach, FL Cost: Free





Dogs are a man's bestfriend, but especially for our Veterans. Join community partners, learn about the new PAWS pilot program devoted to Veterans, meet trained four-legged friends and so much more in support and awareness of Service Dog Awareness Month!

Other VA events