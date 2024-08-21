Skip to Content

Suicide Prevention Awareness Community Resource Fair

Suicide Prevention Awareness Day

Suicide Prevention is everyone's business! Start the conversation at the VA alongside many community partners. Under one roof, Veterans and loves ones will discover endless support and free of judgement to get the conversation started.

When:

Fri. Sep 27, 2024, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm ET

Where:

7305 North Military Trail

West Palm Beach, FL

Cost:

Free

Suicide Prevention is everyone's business! Start the conversation at the VA alongside many community partners. Under one roof, Veterans and loves ones will discover endless support and free of judgement to get the conversation started. 

Other VA events

Last updated: