Suicide Prevention Awareness Community Resource Fair
Suicide Prevention is everyone's business! Start the conversation at the VA alongside many community partners. Under one roof, Veterans and loves ones will discover endless support and free of judgement to get the conversation started.
When:
Fri. Sep 27, 2024, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm ET
Where:
7305 North Military Trail
West Palm Beach, FL
Cost:
Free
Suicide Prevention is everyone's business! Start the conversation at the VA alongside many community partners. Under one roof, Veterans and loves ones will discover endless support and free of judgement to get the conversation started.