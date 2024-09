When: Thu. Sep 19, 2024, 12:30 pm – 1:30 pm ET Where: Cost: Free





We observe National POW/MIA Recognition Day, a solemn occasion to honor and remember the brave men and women who were prisoners of war (POW) and those who remain missing in action (MIA). These heroes and their families have made tremendous sacrifices for our country, and it is our duty to ensure their service is never forgotten.

