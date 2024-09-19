Skip to Content

Cook-Along Healthy Teaching Kitchen

When:

Wed. Sep 25, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm ET

Repeats

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Classes cover nutrition education, meal balancing, grocery shopping, meal planning, cooking skills, and provide simple, quick, and tasty recipes to support your health journey.


Healthy Teaching Kitchen (HTK) Groups      

Contact:  Billie Smith (561) 800-8792            

Email: billie.smith@va.gov

 

Contact: Caroline Taupo (561) 887-0331      

Email: carolina.taupo@va.gov

Wed. Sep 25, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm ET

Wed. Oct 23, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm ET

Wed. Nov 27, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm ET

Wed. Dec 25, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm ET

Wed. Jan 22, 2025, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm ET

Wed. Feb 26, 2025, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm ET

Wed. Mar 26, 2025, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm ET

Wed. Apr 23, 2025, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm ET

Wed. May 28, 2025, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm ET

Wed. Jun 25, 2025, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm ET

Wed. Jul 23, 2025, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm ET

Other VA events

Last updated: