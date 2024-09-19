Cook-Along Healthy Teaching Kitchen
When:
Wed. Sep 25, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm ET
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
Classes cover nutrition education, meal balancing, grocery shopping, meal planning, cooking skills, and provide simple, quick, and tasty recipes to support your health journey.
Healthy Teaching Kitchen (HTK) Groups
Contact: Billie Smith (561) 800-8792
Email: billie.smith@va.gov
Contact: Caroline Taupo (561) 887-0331
Email: carolina.taupo@va.gov
Wed. Oct 23, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm ET
Wed. Nov 27, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm ET
Wed. Dec 25, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm ET
Wed. Jan 22, 2025, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm ET
Wed. Feb 26, 2025, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm ET
Wed. Mar 26, 2025, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm ET
Wed. Apr 23, 2025, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm ET
Wed. May 28, 2025, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm ET
Wed. Jun 25, 2025, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm ET
Wed. Jul 23, 2025, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm ET