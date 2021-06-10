TeleMOVE Orientation - Virtual

Who: TeleMOVE is a weight management program for Veterans who are self-motivated and need to lose weight.

What: A 90-day Home Telehealth program with the support of a Registered Dietitian in the comfort of your own home. This program provides you with educational tools for self-monitoring and weight loss.

How: A one-time orientation group on Wednesdays and Fridays via Veteran Video Connect (VVC). Individual appointments are available as well for your convenience.

Contact: 561-223-7516 or 561-472-4893