Minority Veteran care

Care we provide at VA West Palm Beach health care

We focus on:

Management of the medical center in their efforts to address the needs of Veterans.

Identifying barriers and creating a more accessible environment.

Informing Veterans of VA benefits, services, and programs.

Our role

The Minority Veterans Program is dedicated to ensuring that all Veterans are aware of benefits, services, and programs offered by VA. The program is designed to act as a mediator and facilitator. We do not process claims, handle equal employment complaints, or employee-related issues.