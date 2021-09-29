 Skip to Content

Patient advocates

The patient advocates at VA West Palm Beach health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.

Connect with a patient advocate

Alejandro Algarin MHA, EDAC, USNR

Veteran Experience Officer

VA West Palm Beach health care

Phone: 561-422-8600

Email: Alejandro.Algarin@va.gov

Beverly Ries

Patient Advocate

VA West Palm Beach health care

Phone: 561-422-8600

Email: Beverly.Ries@va.gov

Carrie Wallace

Patient Advocate

VA West Palm Beach health care

Phone: 561-422-8600

Email: Carrie.Wallace@va.gov

Ruth King

Patient Advocate

VA West Palm Beach health care

Phone: 561-422-8600

Email: Ruth.King@va.gov

Care we provide at VA West Palm Beach health care

Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:

  • Patient concerns with the care team
  • Advocating for patient and family rights
