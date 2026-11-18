Patient advocates
The patient advocates at VA West Palm Beach health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.
Care we provide at VA West Palm Beach health care
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:
- Patient concerns with the care team
- Advocating for patient and family rights
Steps to Solving Your Problems and Concerns
The West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System exists to ensure America’s Veterans and their families receive the healthcare, support and recognition they have earned in service to our nation. Veterans and their families come first and customer service is based on doing what is right for patients. Our commitment to your health care is reflected in these Veteran Healthcare Service Standards.
Staff Courtesy
We will treat you, your family and significant others with courtesy and dignity throughout every aspect of your treatment.
Timeliness / Access
We will provide you with timely and convenient access to healthcare.
One Provider
One health care team will be in charge of your care and ensure coordination of your care among and between services.
Respect for Patient Preferences
We will involve you, your family and significant others in decisions about your healthcare.
Physical Comfort
We will strive to meet your pain management and physical comfort needs.
Emotional Needs
We will provide support to meet your emotional needs.
Overall Coordination of Care
We will take responsibility for providing seamless coordination of your care within other VA facilities, as well as in non-VA facilities and organizations
Patient Education
We will strive to provide written and oral information and education about your healthcare that you, your family and significant others can understand.
Family Involvement
We will provide opportunities to involve your family and significant others in your care when appropriate.
Connect with a patient advocate
Beverly Ries
Patient Advocate
VA West Palm Beach health care
Phone:
Carrie Wallace
Patient Advocate
VA West Palm Beach health care
Phone:
Donald Harris
Lead Patient Representative
VA Bay Pines health care
Phone:
Brandon Bryant
Lead Veteran Experience Officer, New Orleans
VA Southeast Louisiana health care
Phone: