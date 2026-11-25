Returning service member care
VA West Palm Beach health care provides health care and other benefits to the newest Veterans returning from service, even if you are still on active duty or an activated member of the National Guard or Reserve. Talk to a care coordinator about making use of your health care benefits.
Connect with a care coordinator
Elizabeth Hausfeld LCSW
Post-9/11 Military2VA (M2VA) Case Management Program Manager
VA West Palm Beach health care
Phone:
Jose Lopez-Rodriguez
Transition Patient Advocate
VA West Palm Beach health care
Phone:
Care we provide at VA West Palm Beach health care
We can help you access service and benefit programs tailored to the needs of returning service members, including:
- Polytrauma care
- Rehabilitation
- Mental health care
- Counseling
- Family benefits counseling
- Referral assistance
Vet Centers
Vet Centers are counseling centers that help Veterans readjust after deployment. The Vet Center in West Palm Beach provides counseling for individuals, groups, married couples, and families. They also provide guidance and referrals for other VA and community resources.