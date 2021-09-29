 Skip to Content

Returning service member care

VA West Palm Beach health care provides health care and other benefits to the newest Veterans returning from service, even if you are still on active duty or an activated member of the National Guard or Reserve. Talk to a care coordinator about making use of your health care benefits.

Connect with a care coordinator

Elizabeth Hausfeld MSW, LMSW

Transition & Care Management (TCM) Program Manager

VA West Palm Beach health care

Phone: 561-517-3565

John G. Henry

Transition Patient Advocate

VA West Palm Beach health care

Phone: 561-422-2343

Email: John.Henry2@va.gov

Care we provide at VA West Palm Beach health care

We can help you access service and benefit programs tailored to the needs of returning service members, including:

  • Polytrauma care
  • Rehabilitation
  • Mental health care
  • Counseling
  • Family benefits counseling
  • Referral assistance

Vet Centers

Vet Centers are counseling centers that help Veterans readjust after deployment. The Vet Center in West Palm Beach provides counseling for individuals, groups, married couples, and families. They also provide guidance and referrals for other VA and community resources.

Learn more about Vet Centers

  • Patient advocates

    When to contact a patient advocate at VA West Palm Beach and how they can help.

  • VA Transition and Care Management Program

    Learn what benefits VA offers to Post-9/11 Veterans (previously called the OEF/OIF/OND Program).

  • VA benefits for active service members

    If you're on active duty in the United States uniformed services, including active National Guard and Reserve, you may be eligible for benefits both during service and after separation or retirement. Find out which benefits you qualify for and when to apply.

