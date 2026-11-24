Port Saint Lucie VA Clinic
Our outpatient clinic provides specialty health services in dermatology, physical rehabilitation, prosthetics, and more. We also offer specialized mental health treatment for Veterans who have experienced combat or sexual trauma during their military service.
Location and contact information
Address
128 Southwest Chamber Court
Port Saint Lucie, FL 34986-3496
Phone numbers
Main phone:
VA health connect:
Facility hours
Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.
- Mon: 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Tue: 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Wed: 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Thu: 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Fri: 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Prepare for your visit
Select a topic to learn more.
Cost: Free
Wheelchair availability: Wheelchairs are available upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.
Van services for Veterans
DAV vans
Hours: Individual van schedules vary
We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.
Non-DAV van services
Many localities in the region provide other van services to Veterans.
Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county
Beneficiary travel
Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport.
Other services at VA West Palm Beach health care
Health services offered here
Select a topic to learn more.
Audiology
Common conditions: tinnitus, vertigo, hearing loss, vestibular conditions
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Port Saint Lucie VA Clinic
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Our Audiology and Speech Pathology clinic provides diagnostic and rehabilitative services, VA compensation and pension examinations, and screening for employee hearing conservation. We offer a full range of audiology and speech pathology services like:
- Hearing and balance evaluations
- Selection, management, and repair of hearing aids and assistive listening device assessments
- Evaluation, programming, and management of cochlear implants and bone-anchored implants
- Evaluation and treatment for auditory processing disorder
- Services that help with speech, language, fluency, voice, cognitive communication, swallowing, stuttering, and laryngectomy (surgical removal of the larynx, which contains your vocal cords)
Dermatology
Common conditions: psoriasis, eczema, skin cancer, acne, rosacea, allergic skin diseases, ulcers
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We provide care for many medical and surgical skin conditions. Our dermatology services include:
- Medically necessary treatments for skin conditions like skin cancer and rashes
- Specialized treatments for acute (short-term) and chronic (long-lasting) skin conditions, like psoriasis, eczema, warts, and fungal illnesses
- Evaluation, biopsy, and treatment of cancerous or pre-cancerous skin conditions, like abnormal moles and lesions.
- Referrals for complex conditions
- Teledermatology (a telehealth resource), which gives patients quick access to expert opinions
Mental health care
Common conditions: addiction, depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, OCD
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Mental health care
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our medical center and clinics provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a range of issues that may impact your mental health or emotional well-being. Our confidential outpatient services include individual and group therapy for:
- Psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression
- Marriage and relationship problems
- Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
- Anxiety, addictive behaviors, and personality disorders
- Aggressive or self-harming behaviors
Military sexual trauma care
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We offer care for military sexual trauma in our mental (behavioral) health clinics. Military sexual trauma refers to sexual assault, sexual harassment, or other threatening, offensive, or unwanted sexual advances, activities, or remarks that you experienced in the military. Our goal is to help you improve your quality of life with strategies to manage emotions and memories related to your military sexual trauma. Our services include:
- Counseling
- Psychiatric care
- Walk-in care
Physical medicine and rehabilitation
Common conditions: pain, stroke, brain injury, neuromuscular disorders, musculoskeletal problems, sports injuries, spinal cord injuries
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our physical medicine and rehabilitation doctors and therapists focus on whole-body health. They can help you manage your pain, increase your independence, and improve your quality of life with services like:
- Personalized therapy for your rehabilitation
- Medication, stretching, and massage for short-term pain relief
- Strengthening exercises and movement therapy to increase fitness and prevent future pain
- Recreation therapy to create coping and social skills
- Occupational therapy to improve coordination and balance, and help you manage life skills and everyday activities
- Assessment and treatment of speech, language, and swallowing disorders
Prosthetics and rehabilitation
We provide and help you use medical aids, hearing aids, state-of-the-art adaptive home equipment and other equipment to help you preserve and increase your mobility and independence.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
VA is the world’s largest and most comprehensive provider of sensory aides and prosthetic devices. Veterans enrolled in the VA health care system and referred by a physical medicine and rehabilitation physician can receive a full range of services and equipment like:
- Artificial limbs and surgical implants, including artificial joints and pacemakers
- Wheelchairs and other medical devices
- Aids for Veterans who are blind, have low vision, or are hearing impaired
- Adaptive equipment and modifications to make your vehicle or home more accessible
- Other devices and services to help increase your mobility, dignity, and independence
- Clothing allowance for Veterans with devices that damage their clothing
Pulmonary medicine
Common conditions: tuberculosis, respiratory conditions, sleep apnea, sleep problems
Our pulmonary medicine team treats diseases and conditions that affect the lungs and breathing, including asthma, tuberculosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, acute respiratory distress syndrome and sleep apnea.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
If you find it difficult to breathe or sleep, our pulmonary (lung) specialists can help. We offer education, exercises, and treatments like:
- Oxygen therapy to help you stay active and breathe better
- Pulmonary rehabilitation to build your strength and increase lung capacity
- Healthy diets to help you manage your weight and improve energy
- Strategies to help you increase your feelings of control, optimism, and self-esteem
- Tests to measure your lung function, lung volume, and blood gas
Radiology
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We offer radiology and imaging services to diagnose and treat many medical conditions. Our services include:
- X-ray
- Ultrasound
- Mammography (mammograms)
- Computer tomography (CT)
- Positron emission tomography (PET)
- Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)