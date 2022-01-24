Campus map

Directions

From Interstate 95 (I-95) to Blue Heron Boulevard entrance

Exit Interstate 95 at the Blue Heron Boulevard Exit 76. Drive west 2 blocks. Entrance to the facility is located on Blue Heron Boulevard just past the Military Trail intersection.

From Interstate 95 (I-95) to Military Trail entrance

Exit Interstate 95 at the Blue Heron Boulevard Exit 76. Drive west 2 blocks and turn right onto N. Military Trail. Entrance to the facility is located on the left just past the Military Trail intersection.

From Florida's Turnpike to Blue Heron Boulevard entrance

Exit Florida's Turnpike at the FL-710/Bee Line Highway Exit 107. Merge onto N Jog Rd. Turn left onto FL-710/Bee Line Highway. Take a slight left onto Blue Heron Boulevard. Turn left to West Palm Beach VA Medical Center.

From Florida's Turnpike to Military Trail Entrance

Exit Florida's Turnpike at the FL-710/Bee Line Highway Exit 107. Merge onto N. Jog Road. Turn left onto FL-710/Bee Line Highway. Take a slight left onto Blue Heron Boulevard and turn left again at the N. Military Trail intersection. Entrance to the facility is located on the left just past the Military Trail intersection.

Get custom directions from Google Maps

Additional GPS information

When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:

Address:

West Palm Beach VA Medical Center

7305 North Military Trail

West Palm Beach, FL 33410

Intersection:

North Military Trail & West Blue Heron Boulevard

Coordinates:

26°47'9.88"N 80°6'42.36"W