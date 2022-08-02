Local VA executive earns top healthcare management credential
August 2, 2022
West Palm Beach , FL — WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – Ms. Julia Spence, FACHE, West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System Assistant Director, recently became a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives, the nation’s leading professional society for healthcare leaders.
“By becoming an ACHE Fellow and earning the distinction of board certification, healthcare leaders
demonstrate a commitment to excellence in serving their patients and the community,” says Deborah J. Bowen, FACHE, CAE, President and CEO of ACHE.
Fellow status represents achievement of the highest standard of professional development. In
fact, only 8,866 healthcare executives hold this distinction.
To obtain Fellow status, candidates must fulfill multiple requirements, including meeting academic and experiential criteria, earning education hours, demonstrating professional/community involvement and passing a comprehensive examination. Fellows are committed to ongoing professional development and undergo recertification every three years.
Ms. Spence of West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System is privileged to bear the FACHE®
credential, which signifies board certification in healthcare management as an ACHE Fellow.
Andrea Madrazo, Public Affairs Officer