News Releases
Get the latest news from VA West Palm Beach-area medical centers and clinics. For more information about VA West Palm Beach health care, contact our Public Affairs Office at 561-422-8607.
July 2, 2025
The West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System proudly announces it has achieved Intermediate Level Facility Simulation Certification from the Veterans Health Administration’s (VHA) Simulation Learning, Evaluation, Assessment, and Research Network (SimLEARN).
June 25, 2025
The West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System (WPBVAHCS) is proud to commemorate its 30th anniversary of the Thomas H. Corey VA Medical Center (previously known as the West Palm Beach VA Medical Center), marking three decades of exceptional care and commitment to Veterans across South Florida.
June 4, 2025
The West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System (WPBVAHCS) proudly announces that its Domiciliary Mental Health Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program (MHRRTP) has achieved a prestigious three-year accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF).
May 27, 2025
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. –The West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System (WPBVAHCS) invites Veterans to discover new opportunities at the Veterans Volunteerism Fair May 29th, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Thomas H. Corey VA Medical Center in room 4B-292, 7305 N Military Trl, West Palm Beach, FL 33410.
May 19, 2025
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – The West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System is excited to announce the return of the 15th Annual VA2K Walk and Roll on May 21, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Thomas H. Corey VA Medical Center, 7305 N Military Trail, West Palm Beach, FL 33410.
February 10, 2025
The West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System (WPBVAHCS) proudly joins the nation in recognizing National Salute to Veteran Patients Week, observed February 9-15, 2025.
January 8, 2025
The West Palm Beach VA Health Care System (WPBVAHCS) announces the recognition of the Community Living Center (CLC) as Committed to Care Excellence by the Age-Friendly Health System.
December 19, 2024
The West Palm Beach VA Health Care System (WPBVAHCS) announces the award of the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Clinic by the ALS Association as a Recognized Treatment Center. This distinguishment serves as the first and only VA facility in Florida to receive the renowned title.
December 17, 2024
The West Palm Beach VA Health Care System (WPBVAHCS) announces the appointment of Dr. Gustavo Lopes, DO, FACOS, as the new Associate Chief of Staff for Surgery for the West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System (WPBVAHCS) effective November 18, 2024.
November 26, 2024
The West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System (WPBVAHCS) is excited to announce the signing into law of a bill (H.R.7333) on behalf of U.S. Senator Marco Rubio and U.S. Congressman Brian Mast to rename the West Palm Beach VA Medical Center as the Thomas H. Corey VA Medical Center.