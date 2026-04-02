News Releases
Get the latest news from VA West Palm Beach-area medical centers and clinics. For more information about VA West Palm Beach health care, contact our Public Affairs Office at 561-422-8607.
November 8, 2024
After a highly successful inpatient installation, the West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System (WPBVAHCS) has expanded the implementation of BioVigil’s electronic hand hygiene monitoring system to include all outpatient clinic areas.
November 7, 2024
The West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System (WPBVAHCS) is proud to recognize Dr. Saraswathy Battar (pictured), Geriatrics and Extended Care Physician, for her exceptional leadership in the VIONE program.
November 4, 2024
The West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System (WPBVAHCS) is proud to announce the most recent title received by the Pharmacy team at the distinction of the Anticoagulation Forum as an Anticoagulation Center of Excellence.
October 18, 2024
The West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System (WPBVAHCS) is proud to announce the only VA nationwide with the integration of the state-of-the-art Yomi robotic system, enhancing the precision and efficiency of dental surgery for Veterans.
September 25, 2024
The West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System (WPBVAHCS) is pleased to announce the awarding of a contract for the first ever multi-specialty clinic in Vero Beach, Florida.
September 16, 2024
The West Palm Beach VA Health Care System (WPBVAHCS) announces the appointment of Dr. James B. Post, MD, as the new Chief of Medicine for the West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System (WPBVAHCS) effective September 9, 2024.
August 20, 2024
The West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System (WPBVAHCS) is pleased to announce the expansion of residential care, serving Veterans across Florida with the full activation of its 60-bed facility.
August 20, 2024
The American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN) recently granted a silver-level Beacon Award for Excellence on the Medical Intensive Care Unit (MICU) at the West Palm Beach VA Medical Center.
August 14, 2024
The West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System (WPBVAHCS) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Sonya Arnold, MSN, MBA, BSN, as the new Associate Director for Patient Care Services (ADPCS) effective August 12, 2024.
July 3, 2024
The West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System (WPBVAHCS) is proud to announce the recognition of the Sterling Best Practice Award, in Empowering Veterans Through Personalized Blind Rehabilitation.