The West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System Announces New Assistant Director

PRESS RELEASE

January 17, 2024

West Palm Beach , FL — The West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System (WPBVAHCS) is pleased to announce the appointment of Thomas ‘Zach’ Orr as its new Assistant Director.

Mr. Orr is an experienced healthcare administrator, having served in various roles since he joined the Department of Veterans Affairs in 2018. Mr. Orr most recently served as a Health Systems Specialists for the Executive and Assistant Directors at the West Palm Beach VA, where he specialized in strategic planning support, performance management, and Veterans experience. Mr. Orr previously served as an Administrative Officer for Surgical Services, overseeing 15 surgical specialties at the Sioux Falls VA in South Dakota.

As the Assistant Director, Mr. Orr will provide executive oversight of five contracted Community-based Outpatient Clinics, Veterans Canteen Services, Emergency Management, Police, Supply Chain Management, Veterans Experience, Blind Rehabilitation, Prosthetics, and the Center for Development & Civic Engagement. His appointment comes at a crucial time as the healthcare system expands its services under the new PACT Act law that expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances.

The WPBVAHCS is excited to have Mr. Orr on board and looks forward to his contributions in enhancing healthcare services for South Florida Veterans.

For more information, contact the WPBVAHCS Public Affairs Office at 561-422-8607.

