West Palm Beach VA Announces the Mako Robot

PRESS RELEASE

January 26, 2024

West Palm Beach , FL — The West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System (WPBVAHCS) is excited to announce the new Mako Robot to surgical options at the West Palm Beach VA Medical Center!

The robotic-assisted surgery represents the newest major technological advancement in hip and knee reconstructive surgery. With the skilled experts and savvy robot, the procedure significantly enhances the precision of both the necessary bone cuts and the placement of the prostheses in their ideal anatomic landmarks to a degree not possible with the conventional methods.

Veterans now experience improved post-operative pain in the short-term, a faster recovery, an earlier discharge from the hospital, and a decrease in risk for revision surgery compared to the conventional methods.

“Only the best for the best, our American heroes,” says WPBVAHCS Chief of Staff Dr. Ronald Williams. “This new state of the art robot allows for precision like never before for surgeons and ultimately makes for less time on the surgical table and more time for Veterans doing what they love.”

Leading the way in innovation is a strategic priority that is embraced by action and propels the health care system in committing to the VA mission.

For more information, contact the WPBVAHCS Public Affairs Office at 561-422-8607.

xxx