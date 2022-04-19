West Palm Beach VA completes the first ever PCI surgery

PRESS RELEASE

April 19, 2022

West Palm Beach , FL — Today makes history with the very first completed PCI in the Cardiac Cath Lab at the West Palm Beach VA Medical Center!

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – The West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System (WPBVAHCS) is expanding services to include Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI)/cardiac stent surgery.

Several years in the making, interventional cardiology services are now available through state-of-the-art equipment and highly experienced team members.

This accomplishment serves as an example of VA’s purpose to provide Veterans the care they need, when and where they need it. Previously, Veterans requiring cardiac intervention needed to be transferred to neighboring hospitals for care. We are now be able to provide these services under one roof, allowing for seamless treatment and recovery.

“The future of care is here and now. We are proud to be a part of it.” – Ronald K. Williams, D.O., Chief of Staff.



