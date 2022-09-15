West Palm Beach VA hosts Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for debut of new Delray Beach VA Clinic
PRESS RELEASE
September 15, 2022
West Palm Beach , FL — WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – The West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System (WPBVAHCS) is excited to announce the beginning of VA operation of its Delray Beach VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC).
The Delray Beach VA CBOC Ribbon Cutting will take place on Wednesday, September 28, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the clinic, 4800 Linton Boulevard, Suite E300 Delray Beach, FL 33445.
The healthcare system is shifting from contract operations to VA operations across outlying community clinics, to begin with the Delray Beach VA CBOC.
The new clinic will offer a broader range of services and more flexible hours of operation to meet the needs of Veterans.
For more information, contact the West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System Public Affairs Office at 561-422-8607.
Andrea Madrazo, Public Affairs Officer