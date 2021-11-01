Operating status

 Skip to Content

VA West Palm Beach health care facility operating statuses and emergency information.

Facility operating statuses

West Palm Beach VA Medical Center
Normal services and hours
We offer in person care and services by appointment with most healthcare services being conducted virtually via phone and telehealth. Urgent and emergency care provided in the Emergency Dept. Mask required for all. No visitors or children under 18.
Boca Raton VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
This location offers select in-person services by appointment. All other visits will be conducted virtually by phone and telehealth.
Delray Beach VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
This location offers select in-person services by appointment. All other visits will be conducted virtually by phone and telehealth.
Fort Pierce VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
This location offers select in-person services by appointment. All other visits will be conducted virtually by phone and telehealth.
Okeechobee VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
This location offers select in-person services by appointment. All other visits will be conducted virtually by phone and telehealth.
Port Saint Lucie VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
We are open by appointment only for ultrasound, dermatology, physical rehabilitation services and select specialty clinics. Prosthetics pickup available. All other visits will be conducted virtually by phone and telehealth.
Stuart VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
This location offers select in-person services by appointment. All other visits will be conducted virtually by phone and telehealth.
Vero Beach VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
This location offers select in-person services by appointment. All other visits will be conducted virtually by phone and telehealth.

Emergency information

Patient resources

Emergency: 911

Veterans crisis line: 800-273-8255, select 1

24-hour nurse: 877-741-3400

Change your appointment: 561-422-6838

Media inquiries: 561-422-8607

National Veterans helpline: 800-507-4571

Patient locator: Not available

Pharmacy refill:866-383-9036,  select 2

Staff locator: Not available

Telephone care: 877-741-3400