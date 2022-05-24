Advance Care Planning
The goal of the Advance Care Planning Program is to encourage Veterans and their loved ones to participate in an informal discussion about their health care values, goals and preferences. Advance Care Planning is available to Veterans who are enrolled with the West Palm Beach VA Medical Center for health care services. We offer group sessions for interested Veterans and their families to learn more about their options.
Here are some questions to consider when planning for your healthcare future:
• Have you thought about completing an Advance Directive?
• Have you reviewed or updated your record for any changes to your Advance Directive?
• Who do you think will make medical decisions for you if you are not able?
Completing an Advance Directive can help reduce confusion and disagreements about medical care, especially during a crisis or when an unexpected life-threatening illness or injury occurs.
• Veterans are encouraged to bring a trusted loved one/friend
• Veterans do NOT have to complete an Advance Directive as a result of group attendance
• Veterans can attend even if they already have a Living Will or Advance Directive
• Copays are exempted - there is no charge to attend even if you normally make visit copays
During the planning session we will discuss:
• Which treatments may or may not be right for you;
• Who can make decisions for you in the event you are unable to speak for yourself;
• Preferences for treatment at the end of life or in a permanently unconscious state; and
• How to complete a Living Will or Advance Directive.
For more information, contact our Advanced Care Planning Coordinator at 561-422-8665.