Advance Care Planning

Here are some questions to consider when planning for your healthcare future:

• Have you thought about completing an Advance Directive?

• Have you reviewed or updated your record for any changes to your Advance Directive?

• Who do you think will make medical decisions for you if you are not able?



Completing an Advance Directive can help reduce confusion and disagreements about medical care, especially during a crisis or when an unexpected life-threatening illness or injury occurs.



We offer group sessions for Veterans and their families to learn more about their options.

• Veterans are encouraged to bring a trusted loved one/friend

• Veterans do NOT have to complete an Advance Directive as a result of group attendance

• Veterans can attend even if they already have a Living Will or Advance Directive

• Copays are exempted - there is no charge to attend even if you normally make visit copays



During the planning session we will discuss:

• Which treatments may or may not be right for you;

• Who can make decisions for you in the event you are unable to speak for yourself;

• Preferences for treatment at the end of life or in a permanently unconscious state; and

• How to complete a Living Will or Advance Directive.



For more information, contact our Advanced Care Planning Coordinator at 561-422-8665.