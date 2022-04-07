Bee Award
The BEE (Being Exceptional Everyday) award is a VA-sponsored program that recognizes and celebrates Nursing Service support staff who demonstrates excellence through their clinical skills and the extraordinary compassionate care they deliver everyday.
NOMINATE TODAY!
Nominate an extraordinary nursing assistant, health technician or surgical technician for the BEE Award!
Download the form from the link below, once completed, save and attach the pdf document in an email to VHAWPBNURSINGBEEAWARD@va.gov