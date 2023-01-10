The Program

When admitted to the West Palm Beach VA Medical Center Blind Rehabilitation Center (BRC), you will receive one-on-one personalized instruction by BRC team members. Each of these highly trained and caring individuals will meet with you to discuss your personal needs. Nursing care is provided on a continuous 24-hour basis. Pharmacy, dietary and audiology services are available to each enrolled participant.

As a student enrolled in the BRC Program, you will be expected to attend and participate in your progress reviews. Your Team will initiate your assessment 24 hours after your admission and assist in developing an individualized training plan.



The following areas will be covered based on your individualized needs:

Living Skills

Your personal instructor will work to help you manage varying tasks more efficiently. Each Living Skills instructor is interested in finding out what particular tasks are the most important to you. The living skills instructor will work with you in three areas:

Personal Management

Home Management

Communication Skills

Manual Skills

The Manual skills area was designed to work with a variety of activities that promote, refine and increase the Veteran’s skills and independence. The main goals of this area are to:

Develop ability to work independently

Develop orderly work habits

Develop increased finger dexterity.

Develop bimanual coordination

Develop increased use of the senses

Develop a redirection of attention from problems to solutions

Develop increased self-esteem and confidence

The manual skills area is divided into different phases consisting of:

Vocational Activities

Home Maintenance

Woodworking

Orientation and Mobility

Orientation and Mobility (O&M) instruction is a sequential process in which individuals with visual

impairments are taught to utilize their remaining senses to determine their position within their environment and to negotiate safe movement from one place to another. The instructor will teach Global Positioning System(GPS) and Victor Trek (Stand-alone GPS).



Visual Skills

The visual skills training will allow participants to take advantage of vision any vision they have left utilizing Near Vision Tasks, Intermediate Distance Tasks, and Far Vision Tasks.

Recreation Therapy

The recreation therapy area is designed to improve mobility, confidence, independence, and social skills of Veterans. Recreation therapy also helps Veterans integrate into the community by helping them use community resources and recreational activities.