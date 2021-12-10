Recognition

Each DAISY Award recipient is recognized with a framed certificate, DAISY Pin and a hand-carved stone sculpture entitled “A Healer’s Touch.” Additionally, the recipient’s team receives cinnamon rolls – a favorite of Patrick’s during his illness.

Nominating a nurse

Ask the nurse’s full name (you will need it when you fill out the nomination form)

Explain in detail why you want to nominate that nurse for the DAISY Award and how the nurse models the “I CARE value”.

Nomination examples:

"I was not feeling well one night. I called my doctor and he recommended I go to the VA Emergency Room. After evaluation, the ER MD thought I should be hospitalized. When I arrived on the medical floor, I told my nurse, Roxanne, “I do not want to stay, I’m feeling better, and I will go home in the morning.” I was using every excuse to leave the hospital. I did not want to share the real reason why I wanted to leave. Roxanne spent extra time with me and was able to convince me to stay for my treatment. She was kind, respectful, and very good at explaining my condition, treatment, and consequences, if I refused treatment. After my conversation with her, I decided to tell her the real reason of wanting to leave the hospital was to not miss my son’s graduation. She immediately told me I was not going to miss his graduation, and she was right.

On the day of my son’s graduation, Roxanne facilitated a Skype arrangement and I was able to see my son on stage. Roxanne is my hero and I want to thank her for advocating for my care."

"When my husband was hospitalized, the doctor spoke with us about his diagnosis, but we did not understand what was going on. The nurse caring for my husband, Steve knew I was worried. Steve took time to explain in a way that we understood. In addition to that, he explained the hospital process and resources available. Steve is kind, respectful, committed, and an advocates for his patients. He embody's VA's I CARE values. I am grateful to Steve for taking care of my husband and for being an extraordinary nurse."