Emergency Preparedness

Emergency Pharmacy Refills

Due to anticipated impacts from Hurricane Ian, the Emergency Pharmacy Refill Program has been activated.

Veteran may visit local retail pharmacies to obtain needed refills (Link to emergency refill locations: https://va.hhspharmacy.com/locations/index.html). Please have the following handy: An empty active VA prescription bottle (not older than 6 months and with refills available) or a new VA prescription on a VA form by an authorized VA provider to a retail pharmacy. This does not include controlled substances.

The Heritage Health Customer Care Line is available Monday-Friday from 7 a.m.-11 p.m. EST and Saturday-Sunday from 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. EST for both VA Veterans and Pharmacies for billing questions or coverage at 1- option 1.

If a Veteran is displaced, has lost his or her medication, and no longer has a written prescription or bottle, please contact the Thomas H. Corey VA Medical Center at or the 24/7 Clinical Contact Center at 1- .